Alex Bruce has warned Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw over his recent promotion claim saying “talk when the job’s done” in an interview with Football Insider.

Forshaw said in an interview with Leeds That podcast that he thinks promotion is “going to be a formality” and that the Whites will “romp” their way back to the Premier League when the season resumes.

This is a confident claim by the midfielder when considering how recent seasons have panned out for Leeds United. In the last campaign they were in the top two before being ousted by Sheffield United,

The Whites then lost in the play-off semi-finals to Derby County despite winning the first leg and being heavy favourites for the clash.

Former Leeds defender Bruce agrees that Leeds will get promoted but thinks Forshaw may have made a mistake in his claim.

“You have to admire his confidence – he’s obviously got a lot of confidence in himself and his teammates,” Bruce said.

“I think they’ve got enough and I’m sure they’ll see the job out. However, we’ve seen a few over the years, there’s always a few twists and turns in the last quarter of the season.”

“I hope for his sake they do see the job out because he’ll be setting himself up for a bit of stick if they don’t. I think you’re always better off keeping your head down, getting on with the job done and doing the talking when the job’s done.”

Leeds are currently seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and do seem set for promotion but Forshaw and the rest of his teammates, as well as the Elland Road faithful, will be hoping his words don’t come back to haunt him.

Will Leeds United win promotion this season?