Charlton Athletic’s Josh Cullen has told the club website that he owes it to the club to stick around and help them fight relegation.

When it was clear that the Sky Bet Championship’s season suspension was going to last beyond May, Cullen’s future became very uncertain. He had been on loan from West Ham United but his deal ended at May, meaning that it wasn’t clear if he’d be returning to Charlton. The Addicks have already been dealt a huge blow with Lyle Taylor, David Davis and Chris Solly deciding to not play in the extended season.

In good news for Charlton, the Addicks and West Ham agreed to keep Cullen at The Valley until the end of the season. Cullen himself also had to agree to the move and for him, it was barely even a decision. He was keen to stay at Charlton as he felt he owed it to the club to make sure they avoid relegation.

Cullen said: “It’s strange, there was never a massive decision to make. I knew that as long as the season did get finished, I’d be finishing it with Charlton. It’s been a long journey since my loan last season. We weren’t fancied for promotion by many and we did it. Now it’s my job to do the best I can to help us stay in the league.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Charlton, loved every minute of it.I feel like I owe it to the people at the club; the fans that backed me from day one and been brilliant, the manager and the staff, everyone around the club – the lads are all fighting for the same goal. I’m looking forward to get started again and finish what we started together.”

Will Charlton Athletic avoid relegation?