Blackburn Rovers’ Lewis Holtby has told the club website that the entire team need to show up and play their best to give them the best chance of qualifying for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Holtby is one of the many players who have actually benefitted from the season being suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He was injured and set to sit out for the rest of the season but because the season was delayed in March and will not restart until 20th June, Holtby had the time to recover and get match fit.

Holtby was able to play 60 minutes in the pre-restart friendly against Liverpool. While that was a nightmare result, with the Lancashire side losing 6-0 to the Premier League champions-elect, Holtby was happy to have time on the pitch and come out of it injured.

And now just a week until games are played, Holtby has urged his team mates to give it their all so they have the best chance of getting into the play-offs. Blackburn are only three points off the top six.

Holtby said: “We’ll all have a short preparation time, it won’t be easy, but we’ll need all the men we have on board with us.

“It’s an important time for us as a team.

“Even in a normal season, it’s all about being there for each other, standing your ground as a team. After my injury, Dacky’s injury, Corry’s injury, we’ve all stepped up.

“When I got the chance to play I came and produced. Like all the players, we’ve stuck together and have put ourselves in a position with nine games to go that we’re three points outside the play-off places.

“It’s all to play for and it’s down to us. It’s up to us to show how fit we are, how competitive we are and how ready we are.”

