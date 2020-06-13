Alongside Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala, Besiktas’ Canadian striker Cyle Larin is one of those names that continue to be linked to Leeds United and Elland Road. The latest news, from Belgian source Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) says that Royal Antwerp interest could kill off any lingering hopes United might have had of landing the Canadian.

The Canadian international has been on loan in Belgium at Antwerp’s Jupiler Pro League rivals Zulte Waregem where he has scored seven goals. It was thought that the Belgian side was willing to pay the relatively small, €2.5m/£2.2m release fee to Besiktas to land him on a permanent basis.

The above was confirmed by TEAMtalk, who also commented on this story adding a little colour by saying that Belgian side Waregem “had agreed to activate Larin’s option-to-buy clause to sign him, and then sell him on to Leeds United for a profit.”

However, with the deal seemingly in the bag, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and sporting lockdown began back in late March. Belgium was one of the first countries to fold in their leagues and call an end to proceedings.

Due to this impacting their financial situation, the Belgians decided not to take up their option. Larin, thus, remained the property of Besiktas who is said determined to move him on this summer. This move could be to Royal Antwerp with HLN saying that the Belgian’s see him as the ideal replacement for Dieumerci Mbokani.

What might be of interest to flagging Leeds United hopes, in that it fits their modus operandi, is the following that HLN says. Commenting on the type of deal that might be considered, HLN writes: “The Turks are willing to participate in a final transfer or a new loan.”

The fact that a new loan deal is seen as an option could very well be something that United look to exploit as it does fit the way that they tend to do business.

Should Leeds United go in for Cyle Larin on a loan deal next season?