Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that Rayhaan Tulloch could depart the Hawthorns on loan in an interview with West Brom News.

There were reports earlier this week claiming that Tulloch was set to sign a new long-term contract despite negotiations having previously proven difficult.

The teenager has only made five senior appearances for the Baggies – none of which have come in the league – and should he extend his stay with the club manager Slaven Bilic could decide to send him out on loan to gain regular first-team experience.

Rangers and Aston Villa have both been linked with the forward but it is believed that West Brom are keen to retain one of their hottest, young prospects.

West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips believes that a loan deal for Tulloch could prove fruitful. “It’s great that they’ve tied him down. Whether he’ll get the opportunity or not, it’s up to the kid now to really push and impress.”

“With the financial impact of the coronavirus on football, this might come at the right time for him – not just him but many other young players.”

“These clubs might not be able to spend to bring people in so they’re looking to give opportunities to young players so it might have worked out at the right timing for him,” Phillips continued.

“Hopefully that’ll be a great addition for Slaven and his squad. Let’s hope he gets an opportunity and if he doesn’t then maybe there’s the possibility he can go out on loan to learn his trade and improve.”

Phillips certainly makes a valid assessment on Tulloch with the youngster having impressed by scoring nine goals and supplying four assists in 14 Premier League 2 appearances but has yet to break into the first-team reckoning.

A move to a Championship or League One club in order to gain regular football at a higher level may be a wise choice for the youngster.

