West Bromwich Albion are set to have a huge injury boost ahead of the resumption of the Championship season with both Grady Diangana and Ahmed Hegazi now available as reported by Leeds Live.

The Baggies were in good form throughout February before the suspension of the current campaign but were missing key winger Diangana through injury who wasn’t expected back until around April.

Hegazi had also recently suffered a hamstring injury which was set to keep him sidelined for several weeks. Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the break arguably came at a good time for the Midlands club.

“Like many clubs during the suspension of the campaign, the unforeseen break between matches has worked in Albion’s favour when it comes to the injury front,” Birmingham Live’s Joseph Chapman said.

“Two key players were missing prior to lockdown – they being Grady Diangana, a revelation during his loan from West Ham, and Ahmed Hegazi, who had forced his way into the starting XI.”

“Both suffered hamstring problems, but both are back in full training ahead of the resumption of the campaign. Indeed in the case of Diangana, he returns facing added competition after Kamil Grosicki and Callum Robinson joined in January, to help out in his absence,” he continued.

“The only certain absentees are Jonathan Leko, who suffered an ACL injury while on loan at Charlton, and Nathan Ferguson who is recovering from surgery. Sam Field has returned to Charlton to complete his loan campaign.”

“All in all, things are looking very healthy for Slaven Bilic in terms of personnel – but with such an embarrassment of riches comes the responsibility to utilise them all accordingly.”

It could be said that in terms of starting XI’s, on paper Leeds United have the strongest but there is little argument that in regards to strength in depth, Bilic is blessed with an array of options which could prove vital with fitness and injuries more likely to be an issue.

Could the depth of West Brom's squad give them the edge over Leeds United?