Toni Leistner still has a year left on his contract at QPR when his loan at FC Koln expires this summer.

The German defender was loaned back out to his native country by the Hoops in the January transfer window.

Leistner, who is 29 years old, made 22 appearances under Mark Warburton during the first-half of this season. The London side have a decision to make this summer on his future at the club. He is valued at £1.8 million on Transfermarkt.

QPR centre-back Grant Hall is out of contract this summer and the longer his future goes unresolved, the more chance of departing the club he has and leaving a void in defence.

It could be the case that Leistner returns to the R’s for next term and fights for his place back in the side.

He joined QPR in 2018 and became a hit during his first ever season playing in England, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation, the centre-back had spells at Dynamo Dresden and Union Berlin in the second tier of Germany.

Warburton could be a busy man this summer as he gears up for his second full campaign in charge of the Hoops. They face a battle to keep hold of the likes of Ebe Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel but will have one eye on potential reinforcements.

Keeping Leistner would save money which is vital during these uncertain times. He could be like a new signing if he returns to see out the rest of his contract.

Should QPR keep Leistner?