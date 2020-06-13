Jonathan Bond and Ali Al-Habsi are both “expected” to move on from West Brom, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The goalkeeping duo are both out of contract this summer and are facing uncertain long-term futures at the Hawthorns.

Bond joined the Baggies in 2018 and has been their second choice behind Sam Johnstone over the past two seasons. However, he has not played for the Midlands’ side in the Championship since his move.

He has played seven times in cup competitions but could move on over the coming months to get more game time at this stage of his career.

Bond has previously played for the likes of Watford, Reading and Peterborough United and is a decent option for clubs needing a new ‘keeper for next season on a free.

Al-Habsi, on the other hand, is now 38 and may be considering his next move. He joined Albion earlier this season and has added some experience and depth to their goalkeeping department.

Alex Palmer has returned to Slaven Bilic’s side after an impressive loan spell in League Two at Plymouth Argyle this past campaign and is being tipped to be in and around the first-team next term.

If Bond and Al-Habsi do leave, which the Express and Star have suggested, then West Brom will need to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to fill the void.

The Baggies may well be preparing for life back in the Premier League this summer if they can get over the line.

