Sunderland youngster Benjamin Kimpioka has held discussions with an unnamed Swedish Allsvenskan side, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The forward is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of this month and is poised to return to Sweden.

Kimpioka, who is 20 years old, is being linked with a permanent return to his former club IK Sirius, but has also had talks of moving to another of their top flight sides.

The Sweden Under-21 international started his career in the youth ranks at IK Sirius but moved to England four years ago to join Sunderland.

He was tipped for a bright future with the Black Cats and went onto make his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy fixture in September 2018 against Stoke City.

Kimpioka has since gone onto play 14 times for Sunderland but is set to move on this summer on a free transfer.

It is expected to be another summer of transition for the North-East side as they gear up for a third consecutive season in League One. Their boss Phil Parkinson will be eager to put his own stamp on their squad by bringing in a few of his own signings.

Sunderland will have to cut costs once again, especially during these uncertain times, and prepare for another promotion push to the Championship once again next term.

Kimpioka’s days with the Black Cats are coming to an end though and a return to Scandinavia is on the horizon for him.

Would you be sad to see Kimpioka go Sunderland fans?