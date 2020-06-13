Sheffield Wednesday boosted their attacking options when they landed Josh Windass on loan from Wigan Athletic in January.

The forward’s loan deal is set to end at the end of this season and it is yet to be known where he will be playing his football in the next campaign.

Windass, who is 26 years old, managed two goals in four appearances for the Owls before the season was halted in March. He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium and is valued at £1.4 million on Transfermarkt.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Hillsborough and Wednesday could go into next term with a new look squad. They have had an ageing squad over the past few years and perhaps change would be refreshing for the Yorkshire side.

The likes of Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Kieran Lee are all currently facing uncertain futures at the club with their contract running out, meaning there could be funds to bring in younger players over the coming months.

Windass is an option for Garry Monk’s side and will be hoping to impress when the season resumes this month and try and earn a deal.

The former Accrington Stanley and Rangers man is an established player at Championship level and Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make on whether to try and sign him permanently at the expiration of his loan stay.

Wednesday fans, do you want to see Windass join on a permanent basis? Let us know in the poll below.

Should SWFC try and sign Windass permanently?