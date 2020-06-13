Lloyd Jones is out of contract at Luton Town this summer and they run the risk of losing him for nothing.

The defender joined the club in January 2018 but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Kenilworth Road.

Jones, who is 24 years old, was signed by Nathan Jones from Liverpool so it will be interesting to see if he wants to keep his signing at the club or let him leave for free this summer.

The ex-England Under-20 international has made 14 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions in his two-and-a-half years at the club to date, as well as spending time out on loan in League Two at Plymouth Argyle and Northampton Town.

He offers Luton more options and depth in their defensive department and may still have a future at the club under Jones. However, his fate could depend on what league they are in next season.

They will be fighting for their lives in the Championship when the campaign resumes next week.

Jones was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster but left Anfield to move to Luton permanently after loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Swindon Town and Blackpool.

He has got a lot of experience in the lower leagues and is still relatively young so Luton have a big decision to make on his future at the club. The fact he was signed by Jones could change things so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Will Luton keep Jones?