Bolton Wanderers are in the hunt for a new manager for next season with Keith Hill leaving.

The72 picked out five potential candidates for the job yesterday. They could do with someone with experience and one man they could look at is Nigel Clough.

He is available after leaving Burton Albion last month and may be tempted by a project at Bolton in League Two.

Clough, who is 54 years old, has spent the past four-and-a-half seasons in charge of Burton and did an impressive job with the Brewers on a shoestring budget.

The former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool midfielder started his managerial career with Burton as player-manager in 1998 and eventually left that post in 2009 for Championship side Derby County.

Clough spent four years at Pride Park before a spell in the dugout at Sheffield United in League One, where he guided the Blades to the FA Cup semi-final.

He re-joined Burton in December 2015 and got them promoted from League One before keeping them up in the second tier in the season after against the odds.

The Brewers were eventually relegated under Clough in 2018 and have been comfortably mid-table in League One since then.

Bolton need someone who is capable of rebuilding a squad and Clough would be ideal. The Trotters is a big job but he knows what it takes to gain promotion up the leagues and has been in the game for a long time now.

He has extensive knowledge and contacts in the lower leagues that make him a desirable option for the Trotters.

Should Bolton target Clough?