Coventry City are in negotiations with goalkeeper Tom Billson over a new contract, as announced by their official club website.

The Sky Blues published their retained list yesterday and announced that eight players will be leaving as free agents, including Jordy Hiwula and Junior Brown.

Mark Robins’ side have extended the contracts of Amadou Bakayoko, Zain Westbrooke and Jordan Young by a further year.

Their boss has said: “I would like to thank those who are leaving, for their time with us, their contribution to the Club, and wish them all of the best for their future careers.

“Many of the players who brought the League One title and promotion to the Club, and so many great moments during the season, remain under contract with us, and we look forward to working together with them in the Championship as our squad continues to develop.”

He added:“We have already started our work in recruiting players for next season to continue to improve the team, and we are all excited for the campaign ahead.”

Coventry are now hoping to tie down Billson on a new deal as more competition and back-up to their goalkeeping options in preparation for next season in the Championship.

Billson, who is 19 years old, has risen up through their youth ranks but is still yet to make a senior appearances. He signed his first professional deal in 2019 and has impressed for their Under-23’s. Their fans should keep an eye out for his name in the future.

The Sky Blues’ plans for next term appear to be underway already after their promotion from League One.

Will Coventry do well in the Championship?