Lyle Taylor was the driving force behind Charlton’s promotion from League One last season. It was his goal haul that dragged the Addicks into the Championship. He’s also been integral to keeping them there this season – his goals giving them a glimpse of salvation and beating relegation.

Then, he announces that he won’t play when football restarts – cue outrage and accusation by the bucketload. Fans and pundits weighed in with pelters of varying degrees. However, there is news, from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, that Taylor is ready to make a u-turn on that decision and come back to help Charlton’s cause in one last hurrah before an inevitable transfer elsewhere.

Since arriving at Charlton early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Taylor has put away 36 goals and provided 14 assists in 63 league appearances for the club. These are split into 11 goals/one assist this season and 21 goals/11 assists last season. That sort of threat and firepower is what Charlton will need to pull free of the relegation mire they find themselves in.

The Sun’s Nixon reports that, after ‘peace talks’ with Lee Bowyer, Taylor is ready to restart training and put in his shift in the next nine games which could shape the Addicks immediate future.

Nixon writes that, after his smoothing over the cracks, that “Taylor is now expected to come back into the squad this weekend following his extended exile after lockdown was lifted.” Nixon says that these ‘clear the air’ talks between Bowyer and Taylor could see the talented frontman in the picture for the true six-pointer against Hull City in a week’s time.

One huge question still remains though as the obvious elephant in the room: whilst he may be willing to come back to the Charlton fold, does that mean the club and the fans are really willing to fully accept him?

Lip-service aside, putting on a front dismissed – is he really accepted at The Valley after what he did?

Is Lyle Taylor's u-turn really enough for a welcome back by Charlton fans?