Leeds United are linked to players left, right and centre and that has been consistent through this Covid-19 lockdown. One player continuously linked is Middlesbrough’s soon-to-be out-of-contract central defender Daniel Ayala. Now Football Insider throws a spanner in the works with their news that Middlesbrough has offered the Spaniard a new deal.

The current ‘noise’ bubbling around regarding Ayala and Leeds United interest isn’t a new phenomenon. It was there during the January transfer window, In fact, even before that it was noise floating around at the middle of November last year…and probably before.

Ayala came into English football when brought over from Sevilla by Liverpool as an Under-18 in 2007. He didn’t really break into the first-team picture at Anfield, spending a considerable amount of time on loan to the likes of Hull City and Derby before a permanent deal to Norwich City in 2011.

A loan in 2013 saw him end up at Middlesbrough who signed him permanently from Norwich the following January. Since signing for Boro he has made 216 appearances, scoring 23 goals and weighing in with seven assists. However, it was though his time was up at The Riverside and the Spaniard looked destined to be on his way.

Football Insider’s news, courtesy of Wayne Veysey, seems to refute this narrative. Referencing a ‘source at the north-east club’, Veysey writes that Middlesbrough “have demonstrated their willingness to keep hold of him by offering a new deal.”

Leeds United resurrect their promotion campaign next Sunday against Cardiff City hoping to continue their pre-lockdown form of five consecutive clean-sheet victories. After the last nine games of this campaign, the Whites are resigned to losing Ben White and do need a replacement for whatever division they find themselves in.

Whilst he hasn’t accepted Boro’s contract extension offer, there must be some doubt as to whether that replacement will be Daniel Ayala.

Would Daniel Ayalaslot in at Leeds United?