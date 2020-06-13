Bristol City are a side that is sitting just outside the Sky Bet Championship playoffs in 7th place on 55 points. The Robins are a single point shy of Preston North End in 6th. Lee Johnson’s side has been plagued by inconsistency this season but are there or thereabouts when it matters. As well as being involved in a battle for the playoffs, they are also involved in a five-team battle for German midfielder Patrick Erras according to the Daily Mail.

As well as facing a tussle against Blackburn and QPR, City face a struggle against playoff side Brentford and Championship leaders Leeds United. Reports from the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, writing for the Mail Online portal, says that this quintet is “a clutch of Championship sides who have held preliminary talks” with FC Nurnberg’s Patrick Erras whose current deal ends this summer.

The 25-year-old has been watched by these sides over recent seasons and was also said to be of interest to Premier League side Newcastle United last season. Of those sides, Leeds have the best chance of promotion to the Premier League at the moment and you’d think that there would be a big pull there when it came to a player making a decision.

Erras is a tall, defensive midfielder, standing 6ft 5in. He is a defensive midfielder by trade but he is also able to fill in at either left or right centre-back. This gives him the lendings of a utility player, that flexibility often being what coaches are looking for in today’s market.

