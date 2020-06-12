Leeds United are riding the crest of a wave at the moment in the SkyBet Championship. They are top of the pile as football gets ready to start again, and have a healthy seven-point gap to the playoff places headed by Fulham. Thoughts might not have turned to promotion on the pitch but according to the Daily Mail, such thoughts are being expressed in the boardroom as they plot a move for Patrick Erras.

The Mail’s Simon Jones, writing for the Mail Online portal, says that United are amongst “a clutch of Championship sides who have held preliminary talks” with FC Nurnberg’s Erras whose current deal ends this summer.

The 25-year-old has been watched by numerous Championship clubs over recent seasons and Brentford, Bristol City, Blackburn and QPR are all mentioned in Jones’ article.

Amberg-born Erras is a tall and rangy defensive midfielder, standing 6ft 5in tall. He is also able to fill in at either left or right centre-back. He came through the ranks at FC Nurnberg, joining them as a 12-year-old in 2007 from SV Raigering Youth.

His time at the club has seen him progress to the first-team where he has featured 81 times (8 goals/3 assists). Of these appearances, 58 have been in the 2.Bundesliga and 19 in Germany’s top-tier 1.Bundesliga competition.

This season Erras has featured 17 times for Nurnberg, scoring 2 goals in his 1,083 minutes on the field. He scored in Nurnberg’s last game against Arminia Bielefeld, the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Jones says that the Whites have not made up their mind on their transfer targets for next season but warns that a deal for Erras will only come about should they gain promotion to the Premier League when football returns.

Would a free agent like Erras be of use to Leeds United?