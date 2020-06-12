Burton Albion have offered a new contract to Stephen Quinn and six other players as confirmed by the club website.

The Brewers have already had change after Nigel Clough, alongside some of his coach staff, departed the club in order to save them money. This was so they could avoid making staff redundant following the Coronavirus pandemic shutting down stadiums. Jake Buxton is the new head coach after stepping up to the role and his first major task is to decide who he will keep and who will be released.

Three players have been confirmed to have been released but despite potential money issues, five players have been offered new deals and a chance to stay.

The biggest name to have been offered a new deal is Quinn. The 34-year-old winger has been at the club since 2018, making 71 appearances, though he is best known for his spell at Sheffield United. He has also been capped by the Republic of Ireland on 18 occasions. Kieran Wallace has also been offered a new deal. He is also best-known for a spell at Sheffield United though when Burton signed him in 2019, he had dropped down into non-league football and was playing for Matlock Town.

Also being offered new deals are Colin Daniel, Jevan Anderson, Ben Hart, Scott Fraser and Oliver Sarkic. With the latter two, it is expected that they will leave the club but Burton are in talks to try and keep them at the Pirelli Stadium.

Buxton said: “We will keep talking to Scotty and Oli throughout the summer,”

