Burton Albion have release Kwame Thomas and two other players as confirmed by their club website.

The Brewers have a new manager in the shape of Jake Buxton, stepping up to the managerial role after the departure of Nigel Clough. He, alongside some of the coaching staff, left the club so that Burton would not have to make any of their staff redundant following the Coronavirus pandemic.

His first major action is to finalise his retain list and three players will be leaving the club at the end of their contract. Kwame Thomas is the biggest name to depart. Despite being aged just 24-years-old, he has already played for sides such as Derby County, Coventry City and Doncaster Rovers. He has also been capped 10 times by the England U20s. However he hasn’t made a league appearnce for Burton since signing in January so his release won’t be a surprise. Joe Sbarra and Ethan Vale have also been released. Both players came through the academy but will have to restart his career elsewhere.

Stephen Bywater has also left the club after he retired from football.

Buxton said: “It’s always a tough decision to let lads go who have helped the club on and off the field but all the decisions are made in the best interests of the football club and the player.

“I want to thank all the players who will be leaving us for the contributions they have made to Burton Albion whether they have been here on permanent deals or on loan. It’s never easy saying goodbye to players and we wish them all the best for the future.”

