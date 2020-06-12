Colchester United have confirmed that Southend United’s Theo Robinson has extended his loan with the club until the end of the play-offs according to a report from The Echo.

It is fair to say that Robinson is becoming a journeyman at this stage of his career. He signed for Southend back in 2017 but has ended up on loan away from the club on two occasions. Last season, the 31-year-old striker was on loan at Swindon Town and was in good form after scoring seven goals in 16 appearances. This wasn’t enough to keep him at Southend and he was shipped out on loan, heading to fierce rivals Colchester.

His loan has already expired because of the Coronavirus pandemic but with Colchester set to play in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs, they would miss one of their top strikers this season. Robinson has scored 11 goals in 28 appearances this season. But fans will be glad that Robinson has extended his deal to stay at Colchester until the end of the play-off campaign.

However, it has also been said that Colchester will not be signing Robinson when his contract expires this summer.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowlings said: “Another player recalled is Theo Robinson, who has also returned to finish the job even though he knows his future will lie elsewhere.

“I know Southend United are local rivals as far as fans are concerned but we have a very good relationship with them at board level and they have been very supportive regarding Theo’s return.”

Is this good for Colchester United?