Huddersfield Town’s Tommy Elphick has told the club website he has been even more eager to get back during the lockdown.

It appeared that Elphick’s season was over back in November. He suffered an ACL injury during a match against Preston North End which was going to keep him out until the end of the season. However, like a few others who have suffered serious injuries, he has benefitted from the season being suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the delay in the season, which is set to restart on June 20th, Elphick has now got a chance to play again this season. He won’t be part of that first game back against Wigan Athletic, but he has been able to return to the Huddersfield training ground to continue his rehab. He was also able to do some work on the grass which is a big part of the journey back to full fitness.

Elphick said: “While it was a bit different with all the protocols we have in place at training right now, it was just brilliant to be back there and to get on the grass, even just for some light work.

“I have been ringing the physio and the manager every other day and asking if we could come back early – I was champing at the bit to get back.

“It’s been tough for everyone during the lockdown. I have been doing my rehab at home with a two-year-old and a five-month-old, so that was interesting!

“My two-year-old daughter would often wander in and be intrigued by what I was doing, but it’s been great to spend so much time with my family and I’ve never appreciated my wife so much!”

