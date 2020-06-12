Peterborough United have released midfielder Alex Woodyard, as announced by their official club website.

The Posh have become the latest Football League side to publish their retained list following the conclusion of their season. Also leaving the League One side as free agents are Aaron Chapman, Conor O’Malley, Rhys Bennett, Callum Cooke and Marcus Maddison.

Their manager Darren Ferguson has said: “I would like to thank the six players for their efforts on behalf of the football club and wish them well for the future. I would also like to thank Reece Brown, Sammie Szmodics and Josh Knight for their contribution to the club during their loan spells, which have now concluded.”

Woodyard, who is 27 years old, was signed by Peterborough in May 2018 and made 51 appearances for them in all competitions during his first season at London Road.

However, his opportunities became scarce earlier this season and he was loaned out to fellow League One side Tranmere Rovers for the second-half of this campaign.

Prior to his move to the Posh. the midfielder had spells with the likes of Southend United, Dartford, Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before joining Lincoln City in 2016.

Woodyard spent two years at Sincil Bank and helped the Imps gain back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One under Danny Cowley.

He will now have to weigh up his options over the summer and seek a new club, like many other lower league footballers.

Would you take Woodyard at your club?