Ipswich Town are rumoured to be monitoring irish starlet Luke McNally, according to reports in Ireland from the Independent IE.

The Irish Independent, has linked the Suffolk club with St Pats Athletic central defender Luke McNally, and there may be more to it than sheer speculation.

Ipswich will be looking for bargains now their League One status has been confirmed for another season, and McNally, 20, could well fit the bill.

The St Pat’s defender, who spent the 2019 season on loan at Drogheda, is described as a confident, and assured defender, and although under contract, the current pandemic situation forced St Pat’s to lay-off their entire playing staff, which makes all contractual situations rather more complicated.

Although by no means does the situation make McNally a free agent, any fee would be affected by a technical contract ‘breach’ in the nature of the furlough-style situation.

With Ipswich bracing themselves for interest in their own defensive starlet, Luke Woolfenden, it is likely that defenders will feature on the target list of ‘one-time Champions League winner’ Paul Lambert as he prepares to be better equipped this time around.

Ipswich has already acted quickly in the close season, handing professional deals to youth players Tommy Hughes, a midfielder. and central defender Alex Henderson. Henderson was included in the Football League Education’s ‘The 11’ – a team comprised of the exceptional youth-team performers across the EFL.

Regardless of the legitimacy in this link to McNally, Ipswich will be a club under scrutiny, following a disappointing season and also a team carrying high numbers which include some very saleable assets.

Sign him?