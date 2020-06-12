Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray has told Lancashire Live that their match against Liverpool was a great experience despite losing 6-0.

With the restart of the season closing in, teams have been starting to play friendly matches in order to gain fitness. For one of these friendlies, Blackburn traveled to Anfield to face Liverpool. They have clearly been one of the best sides in the world this season, leading the Premier League by many points and are effectively the champions-elect.

So maybe it wasn’t a huge surprise when they completely battered Blackburn in this match. They would go on to win 6-0 thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson. While Blackburn may not have expected to win the game, they would not have wanted to lose so badly.

Yet Mowbray didn’t seem to mind, calling the game a great experience and that it was fantastic to see a team as good as Liverpool in action.

Mowbray said: “You can sit there, be clever and think about them being the best team in the world and it could knock confidence, but the mindset of the players is that they would all want to go and play at Anfield, they’d all want test themselves against the best.

“The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane all played and it was a great experience for us. I think it highlighted to us where the very best are.

“We all saw that game and I have to be careful that I don’t judge my own players off the standard of that opposition, because they are a pressing machine.

“You can’t play your own game because Liverpool don’t let you have three passes.

“It’s amazing to watch the machine that they are.

“But it’s good for our team because we spent a lot of time out of possession, we had to chase a lot and the physical data from that game was really high, which is just what we wanted 10 days before the big kick-off.

“It was a competitive game of football and I spoke to Jurgen after the game who understands that it wasn’t just a friendly match.

“We’re both getting ready, we’re both intense and there certainly were benefits of playing the game for us.”

