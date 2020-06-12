Coventry City have released forward ex-Huddersfield Town and Bradford City forward Jordy Hiwula, as announced by their official club website.

The Sky Blues have published their retained list following their promotion to the Championship. Also following Hiwula out the door are Junior Brown, Reise Allassani, Charlie Wakefield, Callum Maycock, Dexter Walters, Bouwe Bosma and Jak Hickman.

Hiwula, who is 25 years old, joined Mark Robins’ side in 2018 on a two-year deal and scored 13 goals in all competitions in the 2018/19 campaign.

He managed four this term and was not able to replicate his tally of his first year, mainly due to less game time because of Coventry’s abundance of options in attack.

Hiwula started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan as a youngster at Yeovil Town and Walsall.

Huddersfield lured him away from the North-West on a permanent basis in 2015 but he played just once for the Terriers in his three seasons at the club.

The Yorkshire side opted to loan him out to Wigan Athletic, Walsall, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town before letting him go to Coventry two years ago.

Hiwula is an established League One player and could be a decent option for sides needing attacking reinforcements on a free transfer this summer.

Coventry’s preparations for next term have begun already and Robins’ will be eager to make them competitive in the second tier.

