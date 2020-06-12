Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson has told the club website that they will need a quick start if they want to qualify for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, things were going well for Preston. They were in good form and were 6th in the Championship table, meaning if the season ended without Points Per Game they would finish in the play-off places.

Now with the season set to run until the end, Preston have nine matches to earn their place in the play-offs. Johnson, who had been one of the Lilywhites’ better players before the season was suspended, has stated it will be important to get off to a quick start so they don’t end up on the back foot. He has also said the nine games left in the season are going be like nine cup finals with how important they are.

Johnson said: “It will literally be nine cup finals and that’s how we have to go into the games.

“It is going to be tough, because we are playing back-to-back games every week and in a normal season you would only normally play maybe four or five games back-to-back.

“There is going to be physical and mental pressures on everyone to really scrap out those nine games, but it will be a cup final every match. The position we are in, it is up to us to go and see it through – everything is in our hands at the moment.

“It is very important that we start well. It is going to be really demanding for us as players, physically and mentally and it is important we start well. With the protocols and the guidelines, there is only so much that you can get in terms of recovery – like massages. We haven’t been able to get any treatment recently and that is going to be the way forward for these games coming up – so it is really important we start well.

“We have now got to step up and take responsibility. We have to be professionals and be adults, because even though there are boys who might only be 19, 20, 21, the onus is on you now, you have to take responsibility to look after yourself, look after your body and make sure you are available for as many of the nine games as possible.

“It is so important that everyone stays as healthy as they can be, because at some point you are going to be called upon to play your part and as much as you want to keep that shirt and make sure you are available for all the games, it is going to be really tough to get through all those games, so everyone has to look after themselves and take responsibility to make sure you are doing everything right and can be available for as many games as possible.”

