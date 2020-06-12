Hull City head coach Grant McCann has told the Yorkshire Post that his players will have to find a different motivation with there being no fans in the crowd.

It is well-known that Hull did not want the season to restart and wanted it to end early, much like Sky Bet League One and Two has. However despite the attempts of vice-chairman Ehab Allam, the season will continue and Hull will have to do their best to avoid relegation. They were one point above the drop zone before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The main feature that will be noticeable to everyone in these restarted season matches is the lack of fans. For Hull, this is a blow. In tough battles like they are set to have to avoid relegation, they need every bit of the fans’ support to will them on in these matches. But McCann has said his players will need to find a different motivation due to the lack of fans.

McCann said: “What’s football without fans? But we’ve got to do it without them. We’ve just got to rally round and get the job done.

“We trained at the KCOM on Saturday, a behind closed doors game, an XI v XI, and then we played there again on Tuesday (against Huddersfield).

“We’ll probably look to have another training session there next week. It is a bit strange.

“I don’t think my motivation as a player would’ve been any different, but there will be people who thrive on big crowds and a big atmosphere. It’ll have to come from within now, to show that determination and attitude.

“Some might find it easier. There’s no pressure from the stands, so they can get on the ball and express themselves.

“It’ll be a mixture, but hopefully we have enough in there to make the most of it all.”

Will Hull City survive the drop?