Replica shirts are big business for all clubs and are a huge income stream at all levels of football. Have a look at the top Premier League sides: Liverpool sold 1.13 million shirts over a five-season average, Manchester City sold around 492,000 over the same time but both trail to Manchester United who sold an average of 1.85 million per season over that time.

Even then that begins to somewhat pale into insignificance with the 520,000 Ronaldo shirts sold in the first 24 hours of him being a Juventus player. Those 520,000 shirts sold in 2018 go against 850,000 sold across their 2016/17 season. Right player + right shirt = big sales.

However, get the shirt right and remove the player and sides can still see big numbers of shirts sold. Leeds United sold out of this season’s away kit almost upon release. Some panned its anthracite grey and shocking pink colours but it sold in heaps.

Whilst not reaching the dizzying heights of Juventus’ Ronaldo shirt, United sold 4,000 of the grey/pink number in the first 24 hours. To put that into perspective, away shirts only sold 623 (2017/18) and 676 (2018/19) in previous years. Three week’s worth of total shirts were sold in just 15 hours and these were just the away shirts.

That’s why it is important to get the shirt right. Earlier today there was a ‘leak’ of what was supposed to be Leeds United’s away shirt under the new Adidas deal that is due to begin when the club’s commitment to Kappa runs out. Initial comments, gathered in a piece we wrote here on the72, were mixed but did sway towards the negative end of the scale.

Twitter: Stripes are known to be flattering. 😬 https://t.co/HEN1ymJmoE (@TheSquareBall)

This tweet of the supposed away shirt, and there is some contention as to whether it is real or not, was by one the most well-known Leeds United fanzines out there. It was bound to receive a lot of commentary as to what fans thought about it. Here’s what some fans thought, both for and against.

For the win – Leeds fans positive on ‘new shirt’

its a bit different. Not the worst but not great either. They must be chanelling the old green stripped away kiy we had – which i quite liked. — Jolyon Smalley (@jolyon_smalley) June 12, 2020

Get the sponsor and Premier League badges on and it will fly off the shelves. — Ian Forrest (@IanForrest10) June 12, 2020

I wasn’t keen, but then someone mentioned the similarity to the green and navy Thistle Hotels kit, and I think I might be warming to it. — DG 🦆 (@ellandduck) June 12, 2020

If it was this colour combo there would be zero complaints, one of my favourite shirts. — Minty (@VXR_Minty) June 12, 2020

Take the loss – Leeds fans negative on ‘new shirt’

Crazy how easy it is to improve this just with Instagram filters @ephemeraljoy pic.twitter.com/LkFGLf1Co7 — Andrew Haigh ⚡️ (@AndrewHaigh) June 12, 2020

Shades of this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/HyBBI64kyH — Dave (@dav1dman) June 12, 2020

Please no, it’s disgusting and cheap looking, what are them colours and the stripes and the v neck 🤢 — Leeds Fan (@LeedsFa46388489) June 12, 2020

Awful. Why can they stick to a plain white home shirt and a plain yellow away . — nigel sullivan (@SullivanNigel) June 12, 2020

About as exciting as my 65-year-old, 20 stone, wife. — Name that tune (@austrianwhite) June 12, 2020

So, is it really that bad?

In all honesty, it’s not the best away shirt that Leeds United could have brought out – that’s if it proves to be a genuine shirt. It’s not like any of those classics that fans almost wish would come back. It doesn’t have the simplicity of the black/silver number from 2017/18. It doesn’t have the boldness of this season’s anthracite/pink outfit – even though the official palate is given at platinum/pink.

Then again, in my opinion, it’s much better than that Stagecoach bus seat inspired third-strip from the 2018/19 season. That was a thing of such conflicting colour flashes that it would have confused radar signals during WWII. Oh for a 1998 Top Man in yellow or a 1994 Thistle Hotels one in thick blue/yellow stripes.

You could argue that this one, the potential 2020/21 away shirt, is paying homage to the 2008 Netflights shirt in royal blue/light blue or the 1994 Thistle Hotels shirt in green/blue. But, it doesn’t have that charm. It might be a ‘grower’ on fans, it might just be the first concept design. Whatever it is, it isn’t the away shirt that many Leeds United fans would have been hoping for going by what Twitter says.

Yes or No for the 'leaked' Leeds United away shirt?