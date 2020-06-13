Earlier in the week, PlymouthLive reported that midfield-maestro Danny Mayor would be staying at the club for another season. The official club website has now confirmed Mayor’s second term at the club.

Mayor followed Ryan Lowe from Bury to the Westcountry last summer. The former League Two player of the season did not quite manage to hit the same heights as he did with Bury last season, but nonetheless, he has still been one of Plymouth’s best players this season.

Mayor’s brilliance on the ball draws defenders out of their position, creating space for other players. Despite his brilliance on the ball, he has only found the net once this season, much less than his time with Bury last campaign. However, it was an absolute peach against Salford City back in August.

YouTube: Highlights | Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Salford City

Mayor has shown on many occasion how good a player he is. Throughout the season he has constantly been praised for his on the ball ability. There is no doubt that Danny Mayor can continue to impress in a higher division, just as he did for Preston North End early in his career. Here’s how fans have reacted to the news.

Twitter: @Only1Argyle Best midfielder in league one, remember the tweet (@owenlang_)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle Thanks for the birthday present lads what an extension (@Wootton_SZN)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle @ChrisYabsley1 🐐 of league 1 he’ll be (@GeorgePitman17)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle GET IN!!!!! and now for the rest of the lads to follow😛 (@wi66343006)

Fans are hoping Mayor can build on a solid first season at Home Park and that Argyle’s number 10 will become even more influential next season upon their return to League One.