Wigan Athletic have confirmed on their official website that defender Antonee Robinson has returned to training, with the American offering a comment on his return to action.

Antonee Robinson’s heart rhythm irregularity was picked up during a medical with Italian giants AC Milan. The Wigan Athletic defender looked set to join the Serie A side but the problem brought a halt to the deal.

Since then, Robinson has undergone treatment and testing before a return to action and now, a positive update has been provided. Robinson has now confirmed that he is back in training with the Latics.

Upon the announcement of the good news, Robinson said that he is happy to be coming closer and closer to his return to action after a difficult few months. He said:

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club’s medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

“I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time but I have good people around me. I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again.”

Robinson, 22, played in 29 Championship games prior to the discovery, scoring one goal in the process. Wigan will be happy to welcome the left-back back to the action as they prepare to battle for Championship survival.