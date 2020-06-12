Millwall will be using recordings of fan noise, including their famous ‘No One Likes Us’ chants in order to boost the atmosphere during behind closed doors games according to a report from the London Evening Standard.

The biggest difference that will be most apparent to everyone involved in these post-Coronavirus pandemic matches will be the lack of fans in the stands. Not only will this visually be odd as when we watch the matches at home we’ll only see empty stands in the background but the lack of crowd noise and atmosphere will also be tough for many people to stomach.

This is why many teams have been looking into plans of using recording fan noise and playing it during matches to recreate a matchday atmosphere. Millwall have been one of the teams already trialling this out. During their in-house friendly at The New Den this week, they were pumping out many of their fan chants, including the infamous ‘No One Likes Us’ chant. The chant comes from Millwall’s reputation off the pitch and has been a popular refrain from the terraces for a few decades.

But it is not only Millwall who are said to be looking into a way of recreating a normal match day atmosphere. Over in West London, QPR have been working with London company Autograph on a dynamic system with the crowd noise would develop during the match an respond to actual events just like in a game with real fans. Whether anything of this will carry onto the games on the 20th June remains to be seen.

