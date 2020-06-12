Coventry City fans will be looking forward to their return to the Championship next season.

The Sky Blues have had an impressive season under Mark Robins and have added some silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Coventry were relegated to League One eight years ago and have slipped into the fourth tier in that time so their promotion will taste sweet to their supporters who have stuck with them through some pretty tough times.

They are a great advert for third tier sides looking to get out that division, with their blend of youth and experience working a treat in their squad. Their recruitment last summer was top notch.

Coventry’s hard work for next term will take precedence over the coming months but they will be celebrating their promotion at the moment.

The big question is how well do their fans know their promotion squad? Here are 10 questions to test their knowledge: