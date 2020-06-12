Speaking on talkSPORT (quotes via Luton Today), Luton Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie has said that Nathan Jones’ return to Kenilworth Road has been “seamless”.

Nathan Jones’ return to Luton Town certainly raised a few eyebrows. He came back to Kenilworth Road to replace Graeme Jones, who was let go in April amid the season’s suspension.

Jones (Nathan) is yet to manage his first game back in charge of the Hatters but with the season’s restart nearing, his return is around the corner. Now, Luton Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie has provided an insight in his return to the club.

Shinnie, speaking on talkSPORT, said that it has been “brilliant” having Jones back, admitting that it was “a bit of a surprise” when his return was confirmed. He said:

“It was a bit of a surprise when it happened, but it’s been brilliant. A lot of the boys at the club know Nathan well from his time before and they’re all used to his methods and him as a manager, so it’s been pretty seamless really.

“He’s been his normal self and the newer lads who haven’t experienced him will get to know him quite well and I think will like him.

“He’s a very good manager and we’re just looking to pick up from where we were when he left.”

Luton Town have nine games to maintain their Championship status. As it stands, they sit in 23rd place, six points behind Hull City who occupy 21st.

Do you think Nathan Jones will be able to guide Luton to safety?

