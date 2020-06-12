Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has claimed that the Whites are confident of securing promotion to the Premier League in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bamford believes that Leeds must show that they have learnt from last season’s mistakes and put aside the disappointment of missing out on promotion.

The Yorkshire giants are currently top of the Championship table and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining.

Leeds were in the top two for much of last season before slipping to third-place behind Sheffield United and Norwich City and ultimately lost out in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Derby County despite being overwhelming favourites for the tie.

Bamford has said his side are not ready to let it slip away this time. “We know what the Championship’s like. We’re quietly confident that we have the ability to do it, and we’ve learned from our mistakes, but we’ve still got to prove it.”

“To get a real go at the Premier League, this is a brilliant chance, so we’re not letting anything get in the way of our focus.”

PRESSURE

Leeds supporters will be delighted to hear of such a determined mindset and attitude from one of their key players as they look to hit the ground running when the season resumes on June 20.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men restart their campaign on June 21 when they travel to the Cardiff City stadium where they will be looking to continue their good form from before the suspension of the football season.

It will be different this time around as they will be forced to play behind closed doors but Bamford said they are prepared for this new atmosphere.

“The way we train and the way that our manager’s got us geared towards is – ‘if you don’t train like you play, then you’re not going to play anyway’,” Bamford continued.

“So every training session for us is literally scrutinised by him, and if you’re not on it for even a minute during the drill, then he lets you know about it. As a team, we’re used to playing under the pressure in training, never mind in a game.”