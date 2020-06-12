Bradford City striker James Vaughan has moved to bid farewell to loan Club Tranmere Rovers, saying on Twitter (see tweet below) that he is “gutted” his time with the club ended the way it has.

Thanks to everyone @TranmereRovers loved my short spell there! Gutted it ended the way it has! I really do believe we would have stayed up. Great club and wish you all the best in the future 💙⚽️ — James Vaughan (@vaughany08) June 11, 2020

Former Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth striker James Vaughan has moved to bid farewell to loan club Tranmere Rovers. Upon the end of the League One campaign, his loan spell has come to a premature end.

Now, he has thanked everyone at the club for their work during his time at Prenton Park, wishing them the best for the future. He said:

Vaughan leaves having played eight League One games for Tranmere. In the process, he scored three times, including in his last two games for the club. He started in all eight appearances for the club, helping them win three consecutive games before the suspension of the season.

As a result of the early curtailment of the season, Tranmere have been relegated back down to League Two. With a game in hand and form on their side, they narrowly missed out on retaining their League One status after the table was decided on PPG.

Now, Vaughan and everyone associated with Tranmere will be hoping to club can bounce back and earn their spot in the third tier once again.

Vaughan now returns to parent club Bradford City, where it awaits to be seen what the Bantams have played for the striker.