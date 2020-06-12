Martin Klette – the agent of Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka – has said to the Sunderland echo that his client’s future at the Stadium of Light remains unclear.

Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka’s future has been up in the air for a little while now. The youngster returned to Sweden amid the suspension of the Football League season and with the summer transfer wind window approaching, his contract situation remains unresolved.

Kimpioka’s deal expires this summer and as it stands he will be leaving club. Now, the player’s agent has moved to comment on his situation. Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Martin Klette has said that Kimpioka is still yet to negotiate financial figures with the Black Cats, admitting he doesn’t know what will happen. He said:

“I don’t know, to be honest. We have never negotiated any financial figures with Sunderland.

“In February 2019 I pointed out that the first step for us was to know if Benjamin was considered good enough to be a first-team squad player. Since then there has been no real discussions about a new contract.

“It has always been a goal for Benjamin to become a first-team player for Sunderland but it is not his or my decision to decide if he is considered good enough for that. That is always the decision of the club.”

In total, Kimpioka has made 14 appearances for the club’s senior side since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, In the process, the 20-year-old has netted three goals and laid on one assist.

