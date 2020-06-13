Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has been speaking to Devon Live about when fans might be allowed back into the ground

Following the outcome of the EFL vote earlier in the week, Plymouth Argyle have made an immediate return to League One under new boss Ryan Lowe.

Plymouth Argyle have the second-highest average home attendance this season with 10,338, bettered only by Bradford City who have an average of 15,062. Plymouth’s highest crowd of the season was against Swindon Town on New Year’s day when just over 15,000 packed into Home Park. Not only do the Pilgrims have the second-highest average attendance in League Two, but it is also higher than 19 of the teams in League One.

Plymouth aren’t just well supported at home. They lead the way in the number of away fans that travel to games also. Before the season was curtailed, Plymouth averaged 1,026 away fans at each game. Which is remarkable considering they have to travel more than any other club. The average trip Plymouth have had to travel in League Two is 247 miles (and that is just one way). Their shortest trip is just up the A38 to rival Exeter City, and even that is a 92-mile round trip.

With the club returning to League One next season, they will be hoping fans can be back in the stadium as possible. Although, manager Ryan Lowe doesn’t think that will be as long as some people reckon. Lowe said:

“I don’t know for certain, but I think there will be fans back in (before January). They have got to, to help the clubs, as long as it’s fine with the Government – and everything else – and everyone is safe. I think it’s getting a bit blown out of proportion too much in terms of there is not going to be any fans until January. They are opening shops and retail stores now. Will it be a lot less fans than we probably want in a stadium? Yeah, probably, but I’m sure there will be fans, definitely.”

Fans will be hoping it won’t be too long before they can make the walk through Central Park to the ground to watch their side back in League One.

