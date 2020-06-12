The Peterborough Telegraph has claimed that Peterborough United could look to transfer list Louis Reed and George Cooper this summer as a result of reduced finances.

It hasn’t been a great week for Peterborough United fans. The club was first hit with the blow of missing out on a possible promotion after the season was brought to a premature end, leaving Posh just outside the play-off spots. As a result, star striker Ivan Toney will almost certainly leave the club this summer and club legend Aaron Mclean has left his coaching role at the club.

Now, further news has emerged regarding two players who could be heading for the exit door. The Peterborough Telegraph has said that Posh could look to move on some of their fringe players this summer, namedropping midfield pair Louis Reed and George Cooper as two who could head for the exit door.

Posh will be hoping to do some reshaping this summer. MacAnthony has labelled next season as “Operation Vengeance” as they look to bounce back in the 2020/21 season. As a result, it is claimed Reed and Cooper could be moved on to raise funds.

Reed, 22, has been with Peterborough United since 2018. He joined the club from Sheffield United and has since gone on to play in 65 games across all competitions for the club, scoring two goals and laying on six assists in the process.

Reed featured frequently prior to the January window, when Posh moved to bring in Reece Brown (loan) and Taylor, pushing him down the pecking order.

George Cooper also joined in 2018, signing from Crewe Alexandra in the January transfer window. He has scored five goals and laid on two assists in 42 appearances since making the move to London Road.

Cooper was sent out on loan at the start of this season, joining League Two side Plymouth Argyle for the campaign. With the Pilgrims, Cooper has thoroughly impressed. He has featured heavily in a left-wing back/ left midfield role, scoring three goals and providing an impressive 12 assists in 31 appearances.

Reed and Cooper are both still young players, aged 22 and 23 respectively. They still have plenty of growth and progression left in them but if Posh are looking to gain some funds for new players, they could opt to move to the duo on.

