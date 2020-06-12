Doncaster Rovers are looking to resolve the futures of some of their key players, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side have 14 players out of contract this summer.

They are poised to open talks with Alex Baptiste, Matty Blair, Kieran Sadlier, James Coppinger and Devante Cole about their futures at the Keepmoat Stadium, with the other nine players set to leave as a free agents.

Clubs in Leagues One and Two are starting to publish their retained lists in preparation for next season.

Donny boss Darren Moore has said: “I’ve got in my mind what I want to do but I’ve got to wait to see what I can do. Until I have that meeting I can’t do anything or say anything. I’ve got it in my head exactly what I want and what I want to do. It’s just, when it comes to it, seeing if that it can be done.

“We’ve been hit with a situation that no one ever saw coming. What the club was doing, like everyone else, was waiting to see what the EFL were going to say. Now that decision has been made, internally in clubs now you can start making your own decisions. I have my intentions but I’ll be led by my bosses.”

The conclusion of the League One season saw Doncaster finish in 9th place, six points off the Play-Offs.

They finished in the top six last term under Grant McCann so finished just shy this time around under Moore.

