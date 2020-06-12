West Bromwich Albion have today been linked with a move for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney ahead of a summer swoop for the League One star and reaction from Baggies fans of a move to the Hawthorns has emerged on Twitter.

Toney is the subject of plenty of speculation over a possible move to a club higher up the footballing pyramid. Posh’s recruitment chief Barry Fry has already conceded that they will have to sell him in order to raise funds.

Peterborough were this week left gobsmacked following news that the EFL were curtailing the current season due to a vote carried out by League One clubs. This ensured they would miss out on a play-off place and remain in the third tier of English football for at least one more season.

Toney had scored 24 goals for Posh before the curtailment of the season earlier this week as well as having registered 23 goals in all competitions for Peterborough last season. He has now scored 49 times in 94 matches for the club as well as providing 15 assists.

Peterborough have warned that they will not be selling him for less than the £15million that they rate the striker at.

West Brom are amongst a number of clubs including Celtic and Rangers who are all being linked to the League One top scorer.

Although he has proven himself as a real talisman in League One he has yet to prove himself in the Premier League and news of the Baggies being linked to the striker was met with a mixed reaction from their supporters.

A big fan of Toney not sure if £15million will be a bit steep for us considering in my opinion we'd need an experienced Premier League striker as well, he wouldn't be enough but I do rate him 🙌 — Sarah ❤ (@sarah_WBAx) June 12, 2020

well we are looking for Gems of players so why not

Semi Ajayi was signed from Rotherham United for £1.5 million last summer League One side

we also should look at Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes 17 year old Midfielder — james duffy (@barryd19651) June 12, 2020

Good player — Chris washbrook (@Chriswashbrook1) June 12, 2020

I do like the look of him but £15mil is a huge gamble for a championship club let alone a premier league club (hopefully). I dont think he’s played a minute of championship football & only about 5 mins in EPL. — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) June 12, 2020

I don’t see Albion being in for anyone like that if we go up. Slav will be want an experienced player up top in prem imo if we manage to get up — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) June 12, 2020