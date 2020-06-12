West Bromwich Albion are set to make a summer swoop for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney according to Football Insider.

The in-demand striker is attracting the interest of a number of elite clubs and with Posh missing out on promotion to the Championship, it has already been confirmed by their hierarchy that they will more than likely have to sell their prized asset.

Peterborough’s recruitment chief Barry Fry has claimed that Toney has a price tag of around £15million and warned they will not be letting him go ‘on the cheap’.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have also been credited with interest in the League One goal machine in what is sure to be a huge battle to win the race for his signature this summer.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is believed to be an admirer of Toney and wants to pursue with a move regardless of which division they are in next season.

The Baggies are currently in second place in the Championship table and look well on course for a return to the Premier League. Their top goalscorer this term has been Hal Robson-Kanu with ten goals and they will be keen to add a real clinical finisher to their squad for the next campaign.

Toney had scored 24 goals for Posh before the curtailment of the season earlier this week as well as having registered 23 goals in all competitions for Peterborough last season. He has now scored 49 times in 94 matches for the club as well as providing 15 assists.

These statistics only highlight him as being one of the best strikers outside the Premier League and he would be a real coup for any side striving to sign him.

