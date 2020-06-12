Nouha Dicko and Markus Henriksen are leaving Hull City when their deals expire this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

The duo are both currently on loan at Vitesse and Bristol City respectively and see their contracts at the KCOM Stadium expire this month.

Hull Live has said they will not be “kept on” and will be free to search for permanent new homes over the coming months.

Dicko, who is 28 years old, joined the Tigers in 2017 from Wolves and has scored seven goals in 54 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

He was loaned out to Dutch side Vitesse last summer on a season-long loan and has chipped in with five goals in 26 games for the Eredivisie outfit.

Prior to his move to Hull, the Mali international had also previously had spells at Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Rotherham United.

Henriksen, on the other hand, penned a one-year contract extension at Hull in March last year but was not part of Grant McCann’s plans. He was their captain in the last campaign but was frozen out during the first-half of this season and then loaned out to Bristol City in January.

The Norway international joined the Tigers in August 2016 from AZ Almaar and was a first-team regular up until this term.

McCann’s side have a number of other players out of contract this summer such as Jackson Irvine, Eric Lichaj, Stephen Kingsley, Kevin Stewart, Daniel Batty and Angus MacDonald, all of whom face uncertain long-term futures.

