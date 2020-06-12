Leeds United had an audacious plan to land Southampton’s small striker Che Adams in January. Some sources thought that his arrival at Elland Road was a mere formality. It didn’t happen, Ralf Hassenhutl put his foot down and Adams remained a Saint. However, talking to Football Insider, former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips doesn’t think the chase is over.

Adams came to prominence in the eyes of Leeds United and their fans for division rivals Birmingham City which earned him a £15million move to the Premier League with the Saints last summer. He scored 38 goals in 123 games for the Blues. His breakout season, the one that led to his £multi-million Premier League transfer to the south coast saw astonishing 22 goals (three assists) coming in 2018/19 – his last season at St Andrews.

2019/20 saw him swap one Saint (St Andrew’s) for another (St Mary’s), leaving Birmingham for Southampton. He was a bit-part player for most of his time this current campaign with Ralf Hassenhuttl’s Saints side with sporadic minutes coming his way after a solid six-game start to his Premier League career.

However, despite Hasenhuttl and Saint’s ruling it out in January, pundit Phillips doesn’t think that this means it is necessarily a deal that is dead in the water. On this he clarifies by stating:

“From my experience at clubs, if you have gone for somebody in January and it has not worked out you do not all of a sudden ditch them or bin them to one side”



Phillips expands on this by adding:



“You keep it bubbling until the summer and look at it again. I am sure it is a player they will look at again.”

Former striker Phillips continues by adding that it is his opinion that it doesn’t seem to have worked out for Adams at Southampton and that he could very well be a player reborn under Bielsa at Leeds.

Would Bielsa be able to reinvent Che Adam and recapture his past form?