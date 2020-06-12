Talking to DevonLive Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has resisted the opportunity to get his players match-sharp by playing a behind-closed-doors friendly in the build-up to the League Two play-offs.

Following the curtailment of the League Two season earlier this week, Exeter City just missed out on automatic promotion. Instead, they now face Colchester United over two legs starting next week at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Fellow playoff side Cheltenham Town faced Championship side Cardiff City on Tuesday in a warm-up game. Whilst Exeter City have had the chance to, manager Matt Taylor decided against it. When asked about the possibility of playing a behind closed door friendly, Taylor responded, “It’s something we looked at but, in all honesty, our schedule didn’t quite fit and we didn’t want to increase the risk of infection from external places. We tried to make the training ground as safe an environment as we possibly can.”

Taylor went on to say, “basically, any games after (Thursday) are too big a risk in regard to the Thursday fixture, so we’ve been having practise matches between ourselves. At least we can manage that then and keep the environment as safe as we possibly can.”

It is fair to say Exeter City haven’t had the best of luck in recent years when it has come to gaining promotion. They were beaten finalists in the play-offs in both 2017 and 2018. In Taylor’s first season in charge when they just missed out on reaching the playoffs after they failed to get the win they needed on the final day of the campaign at Forest Green Rovers last year.

They will be hoping this year is their year and they can join Devon rivals, Plymouth Argyle, in League One next campaign.