Following almost three months of discussions, disagreements and delays, the League Two play-offs were formally ratified by the EFL earlier this week. Excitement levels within the Northampton Town camp and amongst supporters have started to build ahead of next weeks playoff semi-finals. This is shown via Keith Curle’s comments in the Northampton Chronicle.

Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United and Exeter City are the four teams that make up the League Two playoffs. The excitement kicks off at 5.15 pm next Thursday (June 18th) as Colchester United host Exeter City. This game is immediately followed by Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town at 7.45 pm.

Although the two sides haven’t played any football in over three-months, Cheltenham Town may feel they have a slight advantage over the Cobblers. When the sides met earlier in the season, Northampton were unable to beat Cheltenham, losing once and drawing the other. However, with such a long break it is likely this won’t have too much impact on proceedings.

Northampton Town boss, Keith Curle says his players cannot wait for the playoffs next week. “It’s very pleasing to get it confirmed and I think everybody needed that clarification because the possibility of it has been going on for a while,” admitted Curle. “To get it ratified was great news and now we know a definite time and date for the players to prepare towards and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Unlike Championship clubs, Curle’s Northampton Town have only been back in training since Monday. “The players won’t be ready for a full season because we haven’t had a proper pre-season but we’re preparing for a mini-tournament and that’s where we’re trying to get the balance right between the physical, technical and tactical elements of training. The best way to get fit for football is to play football but everything is monitored now – the distance the players cover, the intensity they work at and their workload.”

The Cobblers will have a very short turnaround in between games, with the return leg next Sunday, just two full days after the first leg. It will be a real test of the player’s fitness and character.