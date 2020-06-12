Bolton Wanderers’ Ali Crawford may have “offers from elsewhere” this summer, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The midfielder is out of contract at the University of Bolton Stadium and will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

Crawford, who is 28 years old, scored two goals and gained five assists in 16 appearances for the Trotters this past season.

Keith Hill’s will be eager to tie him down on a new deal as he adds more quality and depth into their midfield department. However, there are question marks as to whether he would drop down to League Two.

Crawford is an experienced midfielder and has played over 300 games so far in his career.

The Scotsman started out in the academy at Hearts but switched to Hamilton Academical in 2006. He went onto become a key player for the Accies and made 271 appearances for them and scored 38 goals.

Crawford moved down to England to join Doncaster Rovers in July 2018 and bagged three goals in 42 games for the Yorkshire side last season.

However, he terminated his contract with Donny last summer in favour of a move to Bolton.

The Trotters have a number of other key first-team players out of contract at the end of this month, including the likes of Remi Matthews, Josh Emmanuel and Ronan Darcy.

Keeping Crawford for next season in the fourth tier would be a big boost for Bolton. However, they may have to see off interest to keep him.



Will Bolton keep Crawford?