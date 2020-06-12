Gillingham have invited Mark Byrne to their pre-season training this summer despite him being released, as detailed on their official club website.

The League One side published their retained list yesterday and announced that Byrne will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, alongside Ben Pringle and Ouss Cisse.

However, their boss Steve Evans has said: “Our supporters should note that I have invited Mark Byrne for pre-season training and that will give him an opportunity to prove his match fitness levels and earn a contract.”

Byrne, who is 31 years old, has been with Gillingham since 2016 and has been a regular for them since then. He played 23 times for Evans’ men last term in all competitions.

He started his career at Nottingham Forest and went onto make three appearances for the Reds as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Burton Albion, Rushden and Diamonds and Barnet.

Barnet snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2011 after he was released by Forest and he stayed with the Bees for three years.

The Irishman then had a two-year stint in League Two at Newport County before rocking up at Gillingham four years ago.

Byrne offers the Gills more options, experience and depth to their squad and although he has technically been released by the club, he may still have a future there.

It will be interesting to see if he returns to Gillingham for pre-season this summer or moves onto pastures new.



