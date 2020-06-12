Cardiff City are “one of the contenders” to sign Blackpool’s Armand Gnanduillet, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.



Twitter: One of the contenders https://t.co/roN8QdYiZz (@reluctantnicko)

The striker is set to leave Bloomfield Road on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer and is expected to be a man in demand.

Gnanduillet, who is 28 years old, scored 18 goals in all competitions this past season for the Tangerines, four more than he managed in the 2018/19 campaign.

The France-born striker started his career with spells as a youngster at Le Havre and AS Poissy before moving to England six years ago to join Chesterfield.

He went on to make 98 appearances for the Spirerites and scored 13 goals altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Stevenage.

Gnanduillet left Chesterfield to sign for Leyton Orient in January 2016 for an undisclosed and spent two years with the London outfit, chipping in with four goals.

He then joined Blackpool in August 2016 and has been a big player for the Seasiders since then. He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club and then consolidate their position in the third tier.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris will be keen on putting his own stamp on the Bluebirds this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge of the Welsh side and could boost his attack by landing Gnanduillet.

