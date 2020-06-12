Leeds United fans are no different from any other football fans in that they love their shirts. Come every summer and it’s like Fashion Week in Paris when new kits are unveiled at Elland Road.

Even supposedly ‘unpopular’ versions sell. The grey and pink one from this season sold out almost immediately upon release. Even the away shirt from a couple of seasons ago that looked like a Stagecoach bus seat sold numbers.

The Whites currently play in Kappa shirts, a deal that was supposed to end in May at the natural conclusion of the season. Covid-19 has put an end to that and the Whites are going to honour the Kappa deal until this season’s proceedings have had a line drawn under them.

After that, and hopefully as a Premier League side, Leeds United have signed a shirt deal with sportwear giants Adidas. With the right shirts put out, Whites fans will be falling over each other with open wallets and shouting “TAKE MY MONEY!” at overworked retail assistants.

That is a normal reaction for Leeds United fans when shirts are released. However, they’ve got to be the right shirts. Today (below) a ‘leaked’ picture of the ‘supposed’ away shirt has made it to Twitter:

Anything such as this is bound to get a reaction from Leeds United fans…and it did. Here are some of the fan responses on the leak tweet itself:

Hope not. That's atrocious — Marc Baulk 💙💛 (@MarcBaulk) June 12, 2020

That’s absolutely appalling but can’t see it being real — Dom (@Dom_LUFC89) June 12, 2020

That Is horrible — Daniel yra 💙💛 (@Danielrleeds1) June 12, 2020

Minging 😢 — Byron Littlefair ⚽️ (@bazzmanthegreat) June 12, 2020

Not all fans who have commented hate it. Here is what they have had to say:

@stephen_elley TAKE MY MONEY — Marc Fairclough (@MarcFairclough5) June 12, 2020

If true I like it #lufc — Nige ⚽️🍺🍾 MOT (@hectorswhites) June 12, 2020

Leeds fans, what’s your opinion? Let us know in our poll.

New Adidas away kit leaked picture? You like/hate?