Crystal Palace are targeting a move for QPR starlet Eberechi Eze, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The Eagles have identified the attacking midfielder as a “key target” for this summer and are looking to lure him to the Premier League.

However, Eze is set to be a man in demand over the coming months and is believed to be valued at around £20 million.

Palace are expected to change their transfer policy and go for young players, with Roy Hodgson’s side also eager to tie up a deal for West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson.

Eze, who is 21 years old, fits the bill for the London side and has impressed for QPR in the Championship this past season.

He has scored 12 goals and gained eight assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side this term and looks set for a very bright future in the game.

The R’s have some top young players in their ranks like Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Illias Chair but face a major battle in holding onto them.

Eze started his career at fellow second tier side Millwall as a youngster but was released by the Lions four years ago. He subsequently linked up with QPR and has since played over 100 games for them, as well as spending time out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in 2018.

The England Under-21 international will have a lot of top flight sides plotting moves for him this summer and QPR will have to brace themselves.

